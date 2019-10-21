China promotes peace, denounces hegemony at Xiangshan forum

Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Sun Haoran/GT

The 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum officially opened on Monday with a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping sent to the opening ceremony of the forum, expressing China's commitment to advancing cooperation through dialogue, promoting peace though cooperation and safeguarding development through peace."We have called for equal-footed dialogue and consultation, engaged in the building of various security dialogue mechanisms, and expanded security partnership and cooperation," Xi said in the message, noting that maintaining lasting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific meets the shared interests of countries in the region and requires the wisdom and contribution of all.In the face of complicated security threats, countries need to stick together and uphold the UN-centered international system, Xi said. "It is our shared responsibility to improve the new type of security partnership, build a security architecture fitting the regional reality, and more effectively promote enduring peace and common security in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.Chinese State Councilor and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, in which he blasted hegemony and power politics, saying that right choices must be made between peace and war, cooperation and confrontation, communication and isolation as well as win-win and zero-sum competitions.The international security system and order are facing serious challenges, and it is the common will of countries from all over the world to maintain mutual trust and realize mutual benefit, Wei said at the opening ceremony.