China defense minister: secession is a dead end

Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Sun Haoran/GT

Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense said at the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Monday morning that China resolutely safeguards its sovereignty, security and development interests, and the reunification of the motherland is the righteous path and secession can only lead to a dead end.Wei stressed that China is the only large country in the world that has not yet achieved complete reunification, and to solve the Taiwan question and achieve complete reunification of the motherland is the general righteous trend and the aspirations of the people, which no one nor any force can stop.Wei stated that China is committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and the process of China's peaceful reunification, but China will never allow Taiwan secessionists to make reckless moves or external forces to intervene in its internal affairs.Wei said that South China Sea islands and the Diaoyu Islands and affiliated islands are China's inherent territory and "we can't lose an inch of the land left by our ancestors." Wei noted that China is fully confident in its ability to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and provide strategic support for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.