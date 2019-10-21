Lebanon's protests continue awaiting PM's economic plan

People take part in a protest in the downtown of Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 20, 2019. Nationwide demonstrations continued for the fourth day in Lebanon amid demands by protesters to change the government, the National News Agency reported on Sunday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
People take part in a protest in the downtown of Tripoli, Lebanon, on Oct. 20, 2019. Nationwide demonstrations continued for the fourth day in Lebanon amid demands by protesters to change the government, the National News Agency reported on Sunday. (Photo by Khalid/Xinhua)
