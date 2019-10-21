Wei blasts foreign interference, ‘color revolution’ as sources of chaos

Defense Minister Wei Fenghe delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Sun Haoran/GT

Intervening in regional affairs, meddling in other countries' internal affairs, inciting a "color revolution" and even subverting the legitimate political power of other countries are the real source of regional chaos and wars, Wei Fenghe, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense said at the opening ceremony of the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Monday morning.Wei stated in his keynote speech that wanton interference is unpopular and only mutual respect will lead the world to live in harmony.All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community and have the right to choose their own development path, said Wei. Wei also said that China advocates that all countries in the world respect each other and treat each other equally, not to bully the small, oppress the weak, or have precedence over others.Wei emphasized that China does not attach any political conditions to its exchanges with other countries or require other countries to choose sides, and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries or impose its will on others.