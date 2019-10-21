China's national parks enjoy better ecological environment

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a view of Nuorilang Waterfall in the Jiuzhaigou National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Wang Xi/Xinhua)

China saw improving ecological environment in pilot areas of national parks amid strengthened efforts of protection, said the country's forestry authority.Wildlife population saw steady growth in pilot national parks such as Sanjiangyuan and Shennongjia, as natural resources monitoring platforms were built, said Tian Yongchen, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Photo taken on May 16, 2019 shows golden monkeys at Dalongtan Golden Monkey Research Center in the Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Pilot projects are underway for 10 national parks so far, covering an area of 220,000 square km in 12 provinces.The country has taken a series of measures for ecological governance in pilot areas of national parks, such as constructing ecological corridors, removing alien species and restoring bare mountains, said Tian.Community co-management saw efficient promotion, with ecological migration and local residents encouraged to participate in the protection of pilot national parks.

Photo taken on Oct. 26, 2017 shows a snow leopard at the Three-river-source National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua)

China will speed up the legislative process of national parks to clarify standards, and give priority to the establishment of national parks in eligible regions, according to Tian.Meanwhile, a third-party assessment will be organized for the pilot projects to realize national parks' potential to support scientific research, education, recreation and community development.China plans to conclude the pilot projects and officially set up a batch of national parks in 2020, the administration said.

Mountains are seen in the Wuyishan National Park, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)