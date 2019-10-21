Activities held to celebrate upcoming Halloween in California

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/21 14:44:31

Children pose with pumpkins at Irvine Regional Park in Irvine, California, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. A series of activities were held at Irvine Regional Park to celebrate the upcoming Halloween. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

A girl decorates a pumpkin at Irvine Regional Park in Irvine, California, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. A series of activities were held at Irvine Regional Park to celebrate the upcoming Halloween. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

A family poses with pumpkins at Irvine Regional Park in Irvine, California, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. A series of activities were held at Irvine Regional Park to celebrate the upcoming Halloween. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

A girl shows a decorated pumpkin at Irvine Regional Park in Irvine, California, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. A series of activities were held at Irvine Regional Park to celebrate the upcoming Halloween. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

