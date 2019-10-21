Annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicks off

An F-35 fighter jet performs during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

A C-5M Galaxy transporter is seen during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

Vintage World War II aircraft perform during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

A vintage World War II aircraft takes part in a performance simulating the attack on Pearl Harbor during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

A vintage World War II aircraft takes part in a performance simulating the attack on Pearl Harbor during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

An F-35 fighter jet performs during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

An F-35 fighter jet performs during the annual Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport, state of Texas, the United States, Oct. 19, 2019. The annual airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport Saturday, with aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)