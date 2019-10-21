Daily life of children in Solomon Islands

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/21 14:55:27

A boy surfs by the beach in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)


 

A child rests at home in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Oct. 10, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)


 

A boy swings in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Oct. 10, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)


 

Boys row by the beach in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)


 

A group of children play on the beach in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)


 

A boy watches a distant cargo ship in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Oct. 13, 2019. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus