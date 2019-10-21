Int'l Mission Readiness Test for dogs held in Croatia

A rescue dog is seen during an international Mission Readiness Test for dogs in Jastrebarsko, Croatia, Oct. 20, 2019. The test was attended by teams from all over Europe. (Tomislav Miletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A rescue dog is seen during an international Mission Readiness Test for dogs in Jastrebarsko, Croatia, Oct. 20, 2019. The test was attended by teams from all over Europe. (Tomislav Miletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A rescue dog is seen during an international Mission Readiness Test for dogs in Jastrebarsko, Croatia, Oct. 20, 2019. The test was attended by teams from all over Europe. (Tomislav Miletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

A rescue dog is seen during an international Mission Readiness Test for dogs in Jastrebarsko, Croatia, Oct. 20, 2019. The test was attended by teams from all over Europe. (Tomislav Miletic/Pixsell via Xinhua)