Silver pheasants seen at Exiandong nature reserve in SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/21 15:38:48

A silver pheasant flies in the Exiandong nature reserve in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)


 

A silver pheasant rests on a rock at the Exiandong nature reserve in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)


 

A silver pheasant flies in the Exiandong nature reserve in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)


 

Silver pheasants are seen at the Exiandong nature reserve in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)


 

Silver pheasants rest on a rock at the Exiandong nature reserve in Nanjing County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Mei Yongcun)


 

