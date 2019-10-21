Puzzle

1 Nil6 "The Lord of the Rings," e.g.10 Leader in Dubai14 The Gem State15 Clump of turf16 "___ Lisa"17 Like a visit from Francis18 Swanky display19 "Dear ___ Hansen"20 "Stay away from that window or you'll freeze!"23 Tavern drink25 Word before "stars" or "the light"26 House staffers27 "Your trumpet is too loud without a mute!"32 Compare (to)33 Hammer and sickle34 Defunct Asian country, briefly35 Charon's boat36 Tourist mecca southeast of New Delhi40 Poker chips, e.g.41 Certain golf tourney42 "I said, take a picture of that light wind!"46 North African capital47 Ipanema Beach's city, informally48 ___ ed (often-awkward class)49 Complain, or a hint to 20-, 27- and 42-Across54 Desperate request55 Breathable clog56 Additional59 Boarding school since 144060 Give a creepy look61 Country with many tapas bars62 Puts on63 Denials64 Overly wet1 Nil2 Journalist ___ B. Wells3 Portable places to work4 Bush Secretary of Labor Elaine5 Doesn't express6 Actor's audition7 Landed8 One may wear black lipstick9 Wood shaper10 Celebrity chef Lagasse11 Big name in watches12 Before long13 Raves' counterparts21 Prefix for "thermal"22 Tiny amounts23 Bill of Rights defense org.24 ___ Miguel, youngest male Grammy winner28 That doe29 Tiki ___ (patio light)30 Where running mates originated31 "Tarzan" star Ron35 In shape36 Verb after "queue"?37 Attends a party solo38 Tear to the ground39 "Don't leave home without it" card, briefly40 It's in a jamb41 Series of steps42 Visit by yacht, say43 Take a job44 Eyes and ears45 Storage container46 Like Batman and Robin50 Holy image51 Thus52 Field mouse53 Trade show57 Oil platform58 "___ questions?"

Solution