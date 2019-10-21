Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/21 15:43:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Nil

  6 "The Lord of the Rings," e.g.

 10 Leader in Dubai

 14 The Gem State

 15 Clump of turf

 16 "___ Lisa"

 17 Like a visit from Francis

 18 Swanky display

 19 "Dear ___ Hansen"

 20 "Stay away from that window or you'll freeze!"

 23 Tavern drink

 25 Word before "stars" or "the light"

 26 House staffers

 27 "Your trumpet is too loud without a mute!"

 32 Compare (to)

 33 Hammer and sickle

 34 Defunct Asian country, briefly

 35 Charon's boat

 36 Tourist mecca southeast of New Delhi

 40 Poker chips, e.g.

 41 Certain golf tourney

 42 "I said, take a picture of that light wind!"

 46 North African capital

 47 Ipanema Beach's city, informally

 48 ___ ed (often-awkward class)

 49 Complain, or a hint to 20-, 27- and 42-Across

 54 Desperate request

 55 Breathable clog

 56 Additional

 59 Boarding school since 1440

 60 Give a creepy look

 61 Country with many tapas bars

 62 Puts on

 63 Denials

 64 Overly wet

DOWN

  1 Nil

  2 Journalist ___ B. Wells

  3 Portable places to work

  4 Bush Secretary of Labor Elaine

  5 Doesn't express

  6 Actor's audition

  7 Landed

  8 One may wear black lipstick

  9 Wood shaper

 10 Celebrity chef Lagasse

 11 Big name in watches

 12 Before long

 13 Raves' counterparts

 21 Prefix for "thermal"

 22 Tiny amounts

 23 Bill of Rights defense org.

 24 ___ Miguel, youngest male Grammy winner

 28 That doe

 29 Tiki ___ (patio light)

 30 Where running mates originated

 31 "Tarzan" star Ron

 35 In shape

 36 Verb after "queue"?

 37 Attends a party solo

 38 Tear to the ground

 39 "Don't leave home without it" card, briefly

 40 It's in a jamb

 41 Series of steps

 42 Visit by yacht, say

 43 Take a job

 44 Eyes and ears

 45 Storage container

 46 Like Batman and Robin

 50 Holy image

 51 Thus

 52 Field mouse

 53 Trade show

 57 Oil platform

 58 "___ questions?"

Solution



 

