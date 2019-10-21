Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Nil
6 "The Lord of the Rings," e.g.
10 Leader in Dubai
14 The Gem State
15 Clump of turf
16 "___ Lisa"
17 Like a visit from Francis
18 Swanky display
19 "Dear ___ Hansen"
20 "Stay away from that window or you'll freeze!"
23 Tavern drink
25 Word before "stars" or "the light"
26 House staffers
27 "Your trumpet is too loud without a mute!"
32 Compare (to)
33 Hammer and sickle
34 Defunct Asian country, briefly
35 Charon's boat
36 Tourist mecca southeast of New Delhi
40 Poker chips, e.g.
41 Certain golf tourney
42 "I said, take a picture of that light wind!"
46 North African capital
47 Ipanema Beach's city, informally
48 ___ ed (often-awkward class)
49 Complain, or a hint to 20-, 27- and 42-Across
54 Desperate request
55 Breathable clog
56 Additional
59 Boarding school since 1440
60 Give a creepy look
61 Country with many tapas bars
62 Puts on
63 Denials
64 Overly wetDOWN
1 Nil
2 Journalist ___ B. Wells
3 Portable places to work
4 Bush Secretary of Labor Elaine
5 Doesn't express
6 Actor's audition
7 Landed
8 One may wear black lipstick
9 Wood shaper
10 Celebrity chef Lagasse
11 Big name in watches
12 Before long
13 Raves' counterparts
21 Prefix for "thermal"
22 Tiny amounts
23 Bill of Rights defense org.
24 ___ Miguel, youngest male Grammy winner
28 That doe
29 Tiki ___ (patio light)
30 Where running mates originated
31 "Tarzan" star Ron
35 In shape
36 Verb after "queue"?
37 Attends a party solo
38 Tear to the ground
39 "Don't leave home without it" card, briefly
40 It's in a jamb
41 Series of steps
42 Visit by yacht, say
43 Take a job
44 Eyes and ears
45 Storage container
46 Like Batman and Robin
50 Holy image
51 Thus
52 Field mouse
53 Trade show
57 Oil platform
58 "___ questions?"
Solution