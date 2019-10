Li Weigang, Jiang Yiwen, Nicholas Tzavaras and Li Honggang Photo: Courtesy of The Tianjin Juilliard School

The first overseas campus of New York's Juilliard School, The Tianjin Juilliard School appointed the members of the Shanghai Quartet as part of the school's newest resident faculty on Monday. The new members will start in fall 2020.The members of the Shanghai Quartet are violinists Li Weigang, Jiang Yiwen and Li Honggang as well as cellist Nicholas Tzavaras. As resident faculty, the members of the Shanghai Quartet will coach chamber music students and give individual lessons to graduate students in Tianjin. They will also perform with students majoring in chamber music as well as with other distinguished resident faculty members from The Tianjin Juilliard School.