Towering support: giant food cone erected for Indonesia inauguration

Large 'tumpeng', a cone-shaped traditional Javanese ceremonial dish of rice, fruit and vegetable during a boat parade in April 2018.

Supporters of Indonesia's re-elected president showed their devotion Sunday by erecting a seven-meter tumpeng, a towering rendition of the country's popular cone-shaped dish.About 100 jubilant fans sang and danced around the two-story edible structure as President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, was sworn in for a second term in the capital Jakarta.The giant tower, strung up in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya, was made of fruit and vegetables, including carrots, eggplants, string beans, bananas, oranges and topped with pineapples.Tumpeng, a common dish at Indonesian celebrations, usually features a rice cone accompanied by vegetables and meat."The tumpeng is seven meters tall to signify Indonesia's seventh presidency," event organizer Kusnan, who goes by one name, told AFP."They can eat it here or take it home," Kusnan said."It's a blessing for us all."