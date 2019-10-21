Workers retrieve rings tossed in garbage

Sanitation workers rummage through eight tons of compressed garbage to find two lost rings accidently thrown in the trash. Screenshot from the Knews

A woman in Shanghai, who was trusted to care for two expensive family rings, could hardly contain her emotions after sanitation workers were able to find the rings in an eight-ton block of compressed garbage.The woman, surnamed Zhang, accidentally threw the rings, including a wedding ring, into a trash bin. By the time she realized what she had done, a garbage truck had already picked up her community's trash.Zhang contacted the sanitation company, and was told there was a chance that the rings could be found as the truck hadn't yet been unloaded.Zhang said the two rings cost about 30,000 yuan ($4,237). One is a wedding ring belonging to a family member and the other is made of fine jade and gold.Fifteen sanitation workers rummaged through the eight tons of garbage and found the rings within half an hour. The elderly woman was so thankful that she couldn't stop bowing in appreciation."The sanitation workers all deserve a bonus," said a netizen, whose comments received many likes.Knews