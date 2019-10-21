Luxury wedding convoy stopped by traffic police

A wedding convoy of more than 30 limousines and supercars are stopped by police in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province. Screenshot from the Pear Video

A wedding that included a 30-vehicle convoy made up of a Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Ferrari got off to a rough start when police stopped the caravan after noticing three of the vehicles had covered their license plates.The bridegroom, surnamed Yuan, who works in the wedding industry in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province, held his own wedding reception on Sunday. His friend surprised him by renting a wedding convoy with more than 30 luxury cars.The ostentatious convoy surely impressed a lot of locals, but the local traffic police not so much."Three cars in the wedding car convoy deliberately covered their license plates," a police officer told Pear Video explaining that it is a traffic offense to hide a vehicle's plates.Some netizens said the plates might have been covered with stickers offering the bride and groom good wishes.Police allowed the convoy to continue to the reception after the plates were uncovered but the three drivers were fined and lost all 12 points on drivers' licenses, as required by law."Sheltering plates is definitely wrong, but I wish them a happy marriage," said a netizen on Sina Weibo.Pear Video