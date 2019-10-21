Rodgers throws 5 TDs in win

Photo: VCG

Aaron Rodgers delivered a masterful performance, throwing five touchdowns and running for another as the Green Bay Packers rolled over the Oakland Raiders 42-24 on Sunday.Rodgers carved up the Raiders' defense, finishing with 429-yard (392-meter) passing and completing 25 of 31 for the Packers, who improved to 6-1 under new head coach Matt LaFleur."I feel like this has been coming, I really do," said Rodgers, who didn't even have injured top receiver Davante Adams at his disposal."I feel like we've been building, and I've been feeling a lot more comfortable, and Matt's been feeling more comfortable with him calling it for me and feeling when I'm in that rhythm, and when to be aggressive and when to pull back."I thought the plan was really good," added Rodgers, who completed all but six passing attempts, connecting for a 74-yard touchdown with receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling halfway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field.He helped swing the game late in the first half by hitting Jake Kumerow with a 37-yard touchdown pass and then wasting no time getting on the board early in the third with a drive that was capped by the quarterback's three yard run to extend the Packers lead to 28-10.Oakland dropped to 3-3 on the ­season as they are in the midst of a miserable six-week stretch of no home games.With Green Bay having just taken a 14-10 lead, the Raiders offense got into scoring position on a 48-yard catch by tight end Darren Waller to the Packers three yard line.But Oakland quarterback Derek Carr fumbled the ball on the goal line and it bounced out of the end zone, resulting in a turnover and touchback for the Packers.Green Bay took advantage with a touchdown and potential 14-point swing on Rodgers' long touchdown pass to Kumerow and run down the sideline with 12 seconds left in the half. The Packers got the ball back to start the second half. On the first play from scrimmage, Rodgers connected with Valdes-Scantling for a gain of 59 yards. That set the stage for Rodgers to ramble into the end zone for his running touchdown.The Dallas Cowboys won a battle for first place in the NFC East division, thumping the Philadelphia ­Eagles 37-10 to halt a three-game skid."We started fast and we finished strong," said Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, whose Cowboys seized a quick 14-0 lead and powered on to the win.The Cowboys had opened the season with three straight wins but dropped three straight to go into the game tied with the Eagles at 3-3.Prescott connected on 21-of-27 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and an interception and rushed for a touchdown. Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and the Cowboys defense forced four turnovers.The Los Angeles Rams got a much-needed win as well, downing the Atlanta Falcons 37-10 to stay in touch in the NFC West led by the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.