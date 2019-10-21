Spain to dig up Franco’s grave on Thursday: government

Civil Guard agents check the papers of a company of marbles and granites van at the entrance to Valle de Los Caidos Memorial in San Lorenzo del Escorial in Madrid, Spain on October 21, 2019. Photo: IC





Spain will remove the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum northwest of Madrid on Thursday, the government announced Monday.



The long-awaited date was announced after Spain's Supreme Court last month overruled a string of objections from his family, who had tried to halt the exhumation.



On Thursday, the remains will be relocated to Mingorrubio El Pardo, a state cemetery 20 kilometers north of the capital, and placed next to those of his wife.



"The exhumation and reburial [of his remains] will be done in an intimate manner with his family present," Justice Minister Dolores Delgado said in a statement.



Franco, who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the 1936-39 civil war, is buried in an imposing basilica carved into a mountain in the Valley of the Fallen, 50 kilometers outside Madrid.



Moving Franco's remains has been a priority for the Socialist government of Pedro Sanchez, which has said Spain should not "continue to glorify" the dictator, whose hillside mausoleum is topped by a 150-meter cross and has ­attracted both tourists and rightwing sympathizers.



The move has divided opinion in Spain, which is still conflicted over the dictatorship that ended with Franco's death in 1975.



Neither media nor the general public will be allowed to watch the proceedings.



