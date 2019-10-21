Run held on Nanjing’s ancient city wall

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

More than 3,000 participants from 60 countries and regions ran a race that was staged on an ancient city wall in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu ProvinceKenyan Letanto Stephen Kimbomet was first to cross the finish line of the 17.5-kilometer race, while China's Yin Xiaoyu won the women's race, finishing in 1:06:12.The race, which was first run in 2018, has been labeled a "Bronze Medal" race by the Chinese Athletics Association.Nanjing boasts a rich history and was the capital of ancient Chinese dynasties six times. The city wall was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).