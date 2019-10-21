Run held on Nanjing’s ancient city wall

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
More than 3,000 participants from 60 countries and regions ran a race that was staged on an ancient city wall in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province
Kenyan Letanto Stephen Kimbomet was first to cross the finish line of the 17.5-kilometer race, while China's Yin Xiaoyu won the women's race, finishing in 1:06:12.
The race, which was first run in 2018, has been labeled a "Bronze Medal" race by the Chinese Athletics Association.
Nanjing boasts a rich history and was the capital of ancient Chinese dynasties six times. The city wall was built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).