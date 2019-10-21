US troops cross into Kurdistan

Syrians who have been recently turned to refugees by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria arrive at the Bardarash camp, near the Kurdish city of Dohuk, in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Dozens of US armored vehicles with American soldiers aboard crossed into Iraqi Kurdistan from Syria on Monday, according to AFP journalists.The withdrawing convoy crossed the Tigris River at the Fishkhabur border post near the Turkish frontier, en route to Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, where there is a US base.The US announced the withdrawal of 1,000 American soldiers deployed in northeast Syria on October 13, the fifth day of Turkey's offensive against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist group.On October 7, US soldiers withdrew from the Turkish border in northern Syria on orders of President Donald Trump, opening the way for Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces.The offensive was paused on Thursday by a fragile cease-fire negotiated by Washington.On Sunday, an AFP correspondent saw more than a convoy of 70 armored vehicles flying the American flag and ­escorted by helicopters drive past the Syrian town of Tal Tamr carrying military equipment.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the convoy was evacuating the military base of Sarrin, south of the border town of Kobane, and appeared to be heading east to Hasakeh province.In the past week, US forces have withdrawn from three other bases in Syria, including from the key town of Manbij and another close to Kobane close to the Turkish border.The deadline for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from areas in northeastern Syria expires at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, a Turkish military source said Monday, as part of a 120-hour suspension agreed between Ankara and Washington."It started at 10 pm Thursday... so it finishes at 10 pm Tuesday," the source said.Following the withdrawal, Turkey wants to set up a 120-­kilometer "safe zone" between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain, they added, saying this will then be extended to 444 kilometers.After criticism from the West and US sanctions including raised tariffs on Turkish steel, US Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a rushed visit to Ankara and agreed on a deal after hours of talks.The US said that the YPG militia would withdraw from the area and Washington would not slap any further sanctions if Turkey ceased fighting.