Highlights of Fort Worth Alliance Air Show in United States

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/21 22:46:51

The US Navy Blue Angels perform during the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)



 

The US Navy Blue Angels perform during the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)



 

The US Navy Blue Angels perform during the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)



 

An airplane performs during the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)



 

The US Navy Blue Angels perform during the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, Oct. 20, 2019. (Photo by Tian Dan/Xinhua)



 

