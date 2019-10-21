Evening party held to celebrate 40th anniv. of founding of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County in China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/21 22:50:47

Performers dance during an evening party celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Performers dance during an evening party celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

A singer performs during an evening party celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

A singer performs during an evening party celebrating the 40th anniversary of the founding of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

