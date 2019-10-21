Aerial view of "plateau sky road" in NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/21 22:54:28

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019 shows a view of a mountain road in Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The road, constructed on the Pamir Plateau at an altitude of more than 4,200 meters with a 1,000-meter drop in height, is hailed as the "plateau sky road" by local residents. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
