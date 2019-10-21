Decoration work on main venue for CIIE orderly carried out

Workers plant decorative flowers at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2019. The 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) is to be held in Shanghai. The decoration work on the National Exhibition and Convention Center, a main venue for the CIIE, is orderly carried out. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2019 shows flower decorations of the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People walk out of a metro entrance, decorated with elements about China International Import Expo (CIIE), near the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Workers post up a huge sign about China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A worker posts up a huge sign about China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)