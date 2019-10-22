No connection between cyber security and governance models: official

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/10/22 0:43:33

At the ongoing 6th



Wang Lei, with the Foreign Ministry, said Monday the issue is purely technical and has nothing to do with "governance models," Xinhua reported.



Wang said other countries have exaggerated the so-called 5G supply chain security issue in an attempt to associate it with "governance models."



However, problems arise with supply chain security during the development and evolution of information and communication technology, and is not a new problem solely unique to 5G.



The PRISM program leaked by



Wang also added that China hopes international standards on supply chain security would be researched and formulated jointly on a multilateral platform, based on justice, fairness, and non-discrimination.





