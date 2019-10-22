China determined to further open up government procurement sector

By Ma Jingjing Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/22 21:12:02

File photo: IC China's submission of its 7th offer to join the Agreement on Government Procurement (GPA) is a major move that shows China's determination in further opening up to the outside world and safeguarding the multilateral trading system, experts said.



The new offer included the military sector for the first time, and also added seven provinces, 16 state-owned enterprises and 36 local universities, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Finance website.



"Government procurement emerged in China not a long time ago and therefore has some systemic problems. Hence, joining the GPA benefits China in creating a fair, transparent and well-organized business environment," Tu Xinquan, dean of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



However, there are some problems that impede the entry negotiations, Tu said. "For example, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in China are market entities instead of government organizations. But developed economies have expressed their hope of involvement in SOEs," he said.



China's government procurement sector is basically open to foreign companies, according to Tu. "But some developed economies, represented by the US, don't want China to join for fear of competitive Chinese companies," he said.



Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the



As further opening up the government procurement sector may complicate the procurement process and lead to lower efficiency and higher prices, relevant departments should come up with solutions, Mei said.



The GPA is a multilateral treaty that requires its members to open up their domestic government procurement markets, as the GPA aims to expand international trade. The agreement now consists of 20 parties covering 48 WTO members.



China started the GPA entry negotiation process in 2007, focusing on areas for opening-up as well as adjustment of relevant domestic laws, and has revised the offer since then.

