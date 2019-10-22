Reelected Trudeau should send Meng Wanzhou back to China

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei CFO, walks out of her house and heads to the court hearing on Wednesday in Vancouver. Photo: Courtesy of Huawei



Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is clinging to power, though the Liberals were reduced to a minority government for winning less than half of the Canadian parliament's total 338 seats. Prime Minister Trudeau will need the cooperation of smaller parties to form a coalition government.The just-concluded election proves that Canadian society is getting increasingly divided, but we wish Prime Minister Trudeau and his administration well.As known to all, China-Canada bilateral ties have been fraught in the past 11 months since Canadian police detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver International Airport, where she was transferring to another plane bound for South America.At the behest of the US, Canada stopped Meng and arrested her, which is something categorically senseless and unacceptable in the eyes of tens of millions of Chinese people. Feeling furious and insulted, they asked Beijing to fight back hard against Ottawa, and downgrade political, economic and cultural relations with Canada.The US government, wary of Huawei's extensive technological strength and its 5G strength in particular, has clandestinely built a case against the Chinese company. Canada's seizure of Meng was tacit collaboration with the world's biggest bully. So, Ottawa has to take responsibility for the deterioration of its relations with China.As Trudeau will kick off his second term soon, we hope his government places more importance on improving ties with China, rethinks the Huawei case, and makes a prompt decision to give Meng freedom and let her come home to China and reunite with her family members.Trudeau probably knows well what family reunion means in Chinese culture. Once Meng is released and touches down in China, the frigid relationship between these two important countries will immediately warm up.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn