Asian soccer final moved from N.Korea after blacked-out match

Photo: IC

RELATED ARTICLES: Koreas to face off in World Cup qualifiers

The final of an Asian club ­tournament has been moved from Pyongyang to Shanghai, soccer officials said Tuesday, a week after North and South Korea played out a surreal World Cup qualifier in an empty stadium.The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it had been "compelled" to shift the November 2 AFC Cup match between North Korea 's 4.25 SC and Al Ahed from Lebanon to a "neutral venue" due to logistical and other issues.The stadium for the final will confirmed in due course, the AFC added.Its statement did not mention the inter-Korean showdown in Pyongyang but said that commercial partners had warned of challenges in broadcasting the highly anticipated final of Asia's second-tier continental competition.Last week's match - a historic encounter between two countries still technically at war - took place with no live broadcast and no foreign media in attendance, and with FIFA President Gianni Infantino one of just a handful of spectators.Infantino said he was "disappointed" after attending the match and "surprised" by the absence of fans and lack of media access.Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min described the game, which ended 0-0, as "very aggressive" and one South Korean official likened it to warfare.Last week's debacle raised doubts over the prospects for further North-South sporting cooperation, once a driver of nuclear diplomacy.The South's team had expected large crowds and until the last minute had no idea that even North Korean spectators would be absent.