UK police to interview US diplomat wife over fatal crash

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August 2019 accident in Britain with Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, speaks at a news conference as she is joined by family members and supporters Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in New York. The family is seeking answers after Sacoolas returned to the United States after being granted diplomatic immunity following the crash. Photo: IC

The wife of a US diplomat who became a police suspect in Britain following a fatal road crash will be interviewed in the US, UK police said on Tuesday.Harry Dunn, 19, died on August 27 after his motorbike collided with a car owned by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who later left Britain claiming diplomatic immunity.Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said Sacoolas had asked to be interviewed under caution by British officers, in the US."The suspect not being in the county clearly frustrates the investigation but it does not stop it," he said.The accident took place near a British airbase in Northamptonshire, central England, which is used by the US military as a communications hub.Dunn's Kawasaki motorbike hit a Volvo sports utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to local police.The accident triggered a diplomatic storm, with his family demanding she return to Britain. Dunn's father told Sky News television that the family were "disgusted" and "appalled" at the suspect's behavior. "I'm angry that someone could do this and then get on a plane and go," he said.The parents met with US President Donald Trump last week, calling him warm and welcoming but criticizing the White House's attempts to engineer a snap meeting between them and Sacoolas.