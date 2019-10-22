Tibet's Shuanghu County suspends tourism services for better ecological recovery

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2019 shows a view of the Purog Kangri glacier which is located deep within the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, about 90 kilometers northeast of Shuanghu County, Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Shuanghu County has suspended tourism services relevant to the Purog Kangri glacier since June 1, 2018 to ensure better ecological recovery there. (Xinhua/Chogo)

