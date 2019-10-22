Armed man arrested after hijacking ambulance in Oslo

Photo:VCG

An ambulance was hijacked by armed people and ran through streets in Oslo midday Tuesday before it was stopped by the police.Police said it had arrested a man.A woman with a stroller was run over and an elderly couple had to jump away at the Sandaker Center. The police took control over the ambulance around 12:45 p.m. local time."Shots were fired to stop the perpetrator, and he is not critically injured," the Oslo police wrote on Twitter.The woman and the children as well as the couple were taken to hospital, Norwegian broadcaster, NRK reported.Oslo University Hospital said there were twins of seven months in the carriage that was hit. One was slightly injured while the condition of the other remained unclear.The three employees who were in the ambulance when it was stolen were not injured, the hospital was quoted by NRK as saying.Photos from the scene showed that the perpetrator wore military green pants, camouflage jacket and what looked like a bulletproof vest. The presumed perpetrator was in early 30s.The police said they were searching for a woman who "looks intoxicated." The police were working to identify the woman, who was a suspect involved in the case. She was around 1.65 meters tall, had a black jacket, brown hair and was of white skin.The police said there was no proof that this was a terrorism act. All policemen have been armed in Oslo by now.