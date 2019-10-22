Gobi desert agriculture developed to boost locals' income in Dongdong Town, China's Gansu

Workers build a smart multi-span greenhouse construction site in Dongdong Town, Suzhou District of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu province, Oct. 22, 2019. Local authorities develop the gobi desert agriculture as a way to boost locals' income and local economy. The planting area of gobi desert agriculture in Suzhou District has reached 5,672 mu (about 378 hectares) in the year 2019, increasing the total area of gobi desert agriculture to 25,000 mu (about 1667 hectares). (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A worker works at a smart multi-span greenhouse construction site in Dongdong Town, Suzhou District of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu province, Oct. 22, 2019.

A man works at a smart multi-span greenhouse construction site in Dongdong Town, Suzhou District of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu province, Oct. 22, 2019.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows greenhouses in Dongdong Town, Suzhou District of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu province.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows a smart multi-span greenhouse construction site in Dongdong Town, Suzhou District of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu province.