View of Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in NE China's Liaoning

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/22 23:45:56

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows tourists visiting the Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows a view of the Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows a view of the Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

A bird hovers over the Honghaitan Red Beach scenic area in Panjin, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Long Lei)


 

