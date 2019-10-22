Ceremony amazes Chinese netizens over shared traditions, details

Emperor Naruhito (left) delivers his speech as Empress Masako (right) attends the enthronement ceremony where the emperor officially proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

China sending senior officials to the Japanese emperor's enthronement shows the improving trend of China-Japan relations, Chinese experts said on Tuesday, while the grand ceremony proved an unexpected hot topic on Chinese internet where users were apparently fascinated by certain overlapping cultural details.The formal ceremony to mark the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito was held at Tokyo's Imperial Palace on Tuesday afternoon, NHK reported.Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attended the ceremony as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a press conference on Tuesday that Wang would meet Japanese leaders and individuals from different fields during the visit.Hua said that China hoped through Wang's visit to keep the trend of meetings between senior officials of China and Japan to promote practical cooperation in different fields as well as for China-Japan relations to develop on a healthy and correct track."The Chinese vice president attending the ceremony in Japan shows China values improving China-Japan relations and is an active response to Japan's hope of further lifting the relationship," Zhou Yongsheng, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.In 1990, China sent its Vice Premier of the State Council to Emperor Akihito's enthronement, according to the NHK."In almost three decades, even though there were small ups and downs, China-Japan relations in general have moved forward and become better," Zhou said.President Xi in June in principle accepted the invitation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Japan as a state guest next spring, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.In a video message sent to the Chinese Embassy in Japan in September, Abe congratulated the People's Republic of China on the 70th anniversary of its founding, calling on the two countries to join hands in addressing regional and global issues and making contributions to the international community.On Chinese internet, people focused considerable attention and curiosity toward the ceremony.On China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo platform, the Chinese language hashtag "Japanese emperor enthronement ceremony" garnered more than 90 million views and 16,000 comments as of press time."It's a rare scene to see in 2019," was how one typical netizen saw it.A 1-minute-long video featuring Prime Minister Abe leading cheers for the emperor was viewed 100,000 times in a few hours on Bilibili, a popular Chinese video sharing platform. Around 2,500 people were watching the video at the same time.Some elements of the ceremony that were related to traditional Chinese culture were also introduced."There were nine Chinese sacred birds on top of the new emperor's throne," posted Changanjie Zhishi, a Weibo account associated with the Beijing Daily newspaper.That indicated that the imperial throne, Takamikura, was made in 1915, featuring nine five-color sparrows and phoenixes, which, based on ancient legend, emerge under the rule of emperors of great merit."The kirins (mythical hooved creature) are also from China," posted Guyue Meiwen."The ceremony looks like Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) television dramas of China," replied another user.Naruhito appeared to have taken the throne in May and his ascension ushered in Japan's current Reiwa era. But on Tuesday, Naruhito, 59, took part in a more official enthronement ceremony - one in which he formally declared his ascension to the world's oldest monarchy.Naruhito is the first Japanese emperor born after World War Two. He ascended to the throne when his father Akihito abdicated.About 2,000 people attended the event. State leaders and monarchs from more than 180 countries, regions and organizations were in attendance, NHK reported.Prince Charles also attended the enthronement as a delegate of the British royal family, prompting more gossip among net users.One Chinese net user on Sina Weibo posted a black and white photo of a much younger Prince Charles hanging with Naruhito's parents and his younger brother Prince Aya in Tokyo in 1970.Prince Charles attended Emperor Emeritus' enthronement 29 years ago, along with the late Princess Diana, NHK reported."Charles must be thinking: Why I am still the crown prince? So sad," Bilibili user Moyehu posted. "How could there be a crown prince for 60 years?" came a reply.