World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opens in Beijing

A self-driving bus is on display at World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. The four-day World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opened Tuesday at New China International Exhibition Center, featuring exhibitions, forums, dialogues with entrepreneurs, as well as on-site discussions in vehicle testing zones. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member demonstrates 5G-powered remote driving technology at World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. The four-day World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opened Tuesday at New China International Exhibition Center, featuring exhibitions, forums, dialogues with entrepreneurs, as well as on-site discussions in vehicle testing zones. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A new energy vehicle is on display at World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. The four-day World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opened Tuesday at New China International Exhibition Center, featuring exhibitions, forums, dialogues with entrepreneurs, as well as on-site discussions in vehicle testing zones. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A self-driving delivery vehicle is on display at World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. The four-day World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opened Tuesday at New China International Exhibition Center, featuring exhibitions, forums, dialogues with entrepreneurs, as well as on-site discussions in vehicle testing zones. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2019 shows an exterior view of the venue for World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 in Beijing, capital of China. The four-day World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference 2019 opened Tuesday at New China International Exhibition Center, featuring exhibitions, forums, dialogues with entrepreneurs, as well as on-site discussions in vehicle testing zones. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)