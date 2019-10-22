Autumn scenery in NW China's Xinjiang

Tourists take photos at the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019 shows a view of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2019 shows a view of the Baisha Lake in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019 shows a view of a wetland park in Tajik Autonomous County of Taxkorgan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit the Baisha Lake scenic area in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2019 shows a view of Karakol Lake in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)