No govt action involved in HK murder suspect's surrender to Taiwan: pastor

Rioters commit vandalism in Kowloon, Hong Kong on October 6. Photo: Xinhua

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, who prompted the proposal of the extradition bill that sparked months of unrest in Hong Kong, is due to be released from prison in Hong Kong on Wednesday. He recently expressed his willingness to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to turn himself in to the island of Taiwan through Peter Koon Ho-ming, Provincial Secretary General of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui, the Anglican Church in Hong Kong and Macao. However, the Tsai Ing-wen administration has tried to obstruct the surrender for political reasons and election interests, and claimed Chan's surrender was the result of manipulation. Global Times reporter Li Sikun (GT) on Tuesday had an exclusive interview with Peter Koon (Koon), and he discussed the details of Chan's consent to surrender.I began reaching out to Chan six months ago and have been visiting him roughly once a week. As for why I started contacting Chan, it was because Chan was an alumnus of my high school. So when I learned about what happened to him, I wanted to see for myself because I didn't think he was that bad. Any other person, you know, if they fled back home they would deny [the murder] but he admitted to the crime and revealed where he hid the body. All these left the Hong Kong government no choice but to think of a way to [solve the problem]. Hong Kong has no legal jurisdiction, so the government came up with the idea of an extradition bill, which led to the current situation. As tensions escalated, I wanted to visit the child. I knew he is young, only 19 years old.My first impression of him was that he never thought of evading the whole thing. As for turning himself in to Taiwan authorities, he had this thought initially but couldn't make up his mind. After all, he wasn't familiar with local life in Taiwan, its judicial procedures, or prison conditions. So I said to him, maybe we could discuss it. So I travelled to Taiwan and hired a lawyer there. Of course we need to communicate with his parents first to figure out the whole thing.Later on, Chan's father went to Taiwan to speak to the lawyer. Afterwards, I invited the lawyer to Hong Kong to talk to Chan. About a month or so ago, Chan eventually accepted the idea of turning himself in to Taiwan authorities.We have been asking about his thoughts all the time. Roughly a month ago, in a personal meeting, he told me that he has decided to go back to Taiwan and asked me to make relevant arrangements. So I went to Taiwan and later they wouldn't allow me to go anymore. There was really nothing about my trips to Taiwan. I wanted to make arrangements so I can continue visiting Chan. I want to be there for him the whole process. I don't want to just "leave" him there. After all, I was the one who talked him into surrendering. I believe I am responsible for him. So I asked Taiwan authorities to allow me to visit him in prison and to continue guiding him spiritually. There was no political motive at all as they had speculated. I want to help him with his faith because Chan was baptized in prison.I believe it is impossible that Chan was manipulated to surrender. To say that he was manipulated to surrender means that he was forced to turn himself in. That's impossible. Not only Chan but his family has also been pondering the matter for quite a long time. They might not have imagined that the case could spiral into such a crisis and to have been politicized.The case was initially a simple case. Chan made a mistake. He didn't mean to kill the girl. They were a couple and he is young. We hope he can have a good attitude toward confession. Now that he is willing to return to Taiwan, we hope the Taiwan authorities, courts and judges could offer him a chance to start over again after he serves his term.I have always encouraged him to turn himself in. It is really a pity that the situation has developed in such a direction.Based on the early legal advice from a Taiwan-based lawyer, if Chan confesses, he will not [face the death penalty.] If a person surrenders, there is no ground to hand down the maximum sentence. So unless the case is really brutal and serious or has caused death to a lot of lives, it is not likely that the death penalty will apply.He feels very helpless and certainly upset. It is something that he should do. We all encourage him to face it. After knowing his request was rejected, he did not say much. I could see he was very upset at that moment.It is true to some extent. But on the other hand, he reads the news and feels puzzled why things are always changing. The remarks by Taiwan authorities and the issues about the death penalty all affected his mood a lot.He always wants to atone himself. On one hand, he did something wrong, then he must be responsible for it. But on the other hand, he hopes the judge could give him a chance to make a fresh start in life because he is still young and his act was unintentional.Of course, he understands. Taiwan's lawyer also told him that imprisonment of not less than ten years is certain. He accepts that. He has no objection on a fixed term of imprisonment but he doesn't accept the death penalty because his act was unintentional.Yes, Hong Kong doesn't have jurisdiction, so he was only sentenced for money laundering, 20-30 months in jail at most.I don't know, it depends on the situation.I think he feels guilty to the Hong Kong people. I told him not to mind it too much. His case is a blasting fuse but we can't just blame Chan. At this stage, the situation is totally out of control, and he can't do anything to change it either. So I always tell him not to think too much about it.I won't comment too much on the details of the meeting. But as for the so-called description that says I was dispatched by the Communist Party of China, that's definitely not true.There is absolutely no government action involved in it. Neither the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government nor the central government asked me to do that.In fact, this matter is very simple. Chan and the dead are students of the same school in Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui (HKSKH is the Anglican Church in Hong Kong and Macao). I want to say something because I hope the deceased could get rest while the living can turn over a new leaf.I am a religious believer and also a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The CPPCC is only an advisory body and many religious leaders are members of the CPPCC.I am a pastor. I want people to change and have the opportunity to make a fresh start in life. This is my ultimate goal, and I don't want them to think too much.I have no clue.I am also really puzzled and don't quite understand. I can't answer that because it is mainly the communication between the HKSAR government and the Taiwan authorities.