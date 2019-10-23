China and UK entrepreneurs seek cooperation opportunities

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, reads out messages from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during his opening address at the 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention. Photo: Sun Wei/GT
A ribbon-cutting ceremony of the 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conventionat is held at ExCeL Exhibition Centre, London on October 22, 2019. Photo: Sun Wei/GT
Chinese and British entrepreneurs are seeking opportunities for cooperation during the 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC), which is being held in London from October 21 to 24.
It is the first time that WCEC has come to Europe. Themed "New World, New Opportunities," the four-day event aims to promote and nurture positive business relationships between China and the UK.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, read out a message sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony, "Your commitment to the development of China-UK relations, in particular your contribution to enhancing China-UK cooperation on science, technology and innovation, and your personal role in the preparation for the 15th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, is highly appreciated. I look forward to your continued support for China-UK friendly cooperation, and new contributions to the friendship between our two countries and peoples."
Prince Andrew also passed on the Queen's message that participants should remember the "London Spirit" and work together to make the world a better, safer and more prosperous place for future generations.
Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, pointed out in his speech that the current spread of protectionism and unilateralism has caused uncertainties and the world economy urgently needs new vitality. Chinese entrepreneurs should seize the new opportunities of reform and create new patterns of shared development.
In alignment with the overarching theme of New world, New opportunities, sub-forums will explore topics including "China's Belt and Road
Initiative," "Looking Back Over the Last Century," "Industrial Revolution 4.0," "Chinese Business Leadership," and "Investing in the UK."
Fifteen Chinese and British companies signed seven cooperation agreements witnessed by more than 2,500 business leaders from China and investors from 60 countries, and more than 500 UK entrepreneurs.
Yang Tengbo, executive chairman of the WCEC and chairman of Hampton Group, told the Global Times that the WCEC aims to build a bridge for economic and trade cooperation between Chinese enterprises and the British market in the new world order.
In the context of Brexit
, this conference offers "an excellent opportunity for the UK to show its advantages to Chinese entrepreneurs worldwide," Yang said, adding that British industries such as education, finance, high tech, new energy, and real estate have strong appeal to Chinese entrepreneurs.
"It is practical to expand and deepen the economic relationship between the two countries, and it is also a natural choice for both sides," Yang said.
Organizers of the conference include the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Thailand.