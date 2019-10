People get water from charity tap in Sanaa, Yemen

Children take turns to fetch water from a charity tap in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A child carries bottles filled with water from a charity tap in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A man puts bottles on a wheelbarrow after he filled them with water from a charity tap in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A woman collects water from a charity tap in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)