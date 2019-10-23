People prepare for Hindu festival of lights in India





People visit a marketplace selling electric lamps and candles on the occasion of Diwali in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 22, 2019. Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated all over India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

A lamp seller waits for customers in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 22, 2019. Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights which is celebrated all over India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)