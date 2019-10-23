Beautiful scenery of thousand-year-old Shandan horse ranch in Gansu





Photo taken in October, 2019 shows herdsmen and horses at Shandan horse ranch in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province.(Photo: China News Service/ Wang Chao)

Photo taken in October, 2019 shows herdsmen and horses at Shandan horse ranch in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province.(Photo: China News Service/ Wang Chao)







The Shandan Horse Ranch is located in Qilaian Mountain's Damayin pastureland. It is 55 km away from the Shandan County. The ranch has a 2000-year-old history and is the largest of its kind in Asia. Shandan Horse Ranch is not just popular for its strong horses but is also an extremely beautiful place with rolling grasslands and surrounded by beautiful, magnificent mountains.

Photo taken in October, 2019 shows herdsmen and horses at Shandan horse ranch in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province.(Photo: China News Service/ Wang Chao)

Photo taken in October, 2019 shows herdsmen and horses at Shandan horse ranch in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province.(Photo: China News Service/ Wang Chao)