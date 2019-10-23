7-vehicle pile-up leaves 15 injured in central Japan
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/23 15:33:32
At least 15 people were injured in a seven-vehicle pile-up which left three cars ablaze on a highway in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, local media reported Tuesday.
According to local police and rescue officials, there were no fatalities as a result of the crash and none of those involved were left in a critical condition.
Local media accounts said that a car stuck in a traffic jam this morning was hit by a truck, causing the multi-vehicle pile-up on the westbound lane of the Isewangan Expressway near Yatomi City in western Aichi Prefecture on the border of Mie Prefecture.
As a result of the accident, part of the highway has been closed down, with the crash causing heavy disruption to traffic.