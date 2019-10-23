Shenzhen, HK team up to boost R&D efforts

Vehicles run on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Oct. 24, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

New rules for Hong Kong's research and development (R&D) institutions and universities to apply for funds from the government of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, will enhance the duo's cooperation in innovation and technology while integrating Hong Kong into the nation's science and technology development plan, experts said.Shenzhen's spending on R&D can be used in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, according to a document recently posted on the Shenzhen Finance Bureau website.According to the document, Shenzhen government agencies responsible for the spending can contract professional institutions in Hong Kong and Macao to help assess and evaluate R&D projects when they are completed.The R&D funding connect will help Shenzhen and Hong Kong leverage their own advantages and contribute to the establishment of international science and research centers in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said Liu Guohong, director of the Department of Finance and Modern Industries at the China Development Institute in Shenzhen."Shenzhen has advantages in innovation, application and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, while Hong Kong does better in basic research and nurturing talent," Liu said.Noel Shih, chairman of the Young Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, shared Liu's opinion, saying that Hong Kong needs more resources."Generally speaking, Hong Kong's universities lack capital to support R&D projects, which easily leads to a loss of projects and talent. In Hong Kong, only a small number of young people are willing to do research."Under the rules, the funding for R&D projects in Hong Kong and Macao are settled in yuan. For subsidies below 1 million yuan ($141,195), the funding will be paid in two stages, with 80 percent being paid in the first stage. For subsidies above 1 million yuan, the funding will be paid in line with the progress of projects.Hong Kong Secretary for Innovation and Technology Nicholas Yang Wei-hsiung said on Wednesday that his bureau plans to establish a third innovation platform, as the previous two InnoHK initiatives received desirable feedback.For the existing InnoHK initiatives focused on healthcare technology, artificial intelligence and robotics, the Innovation and Technology Bureau has received 65 applications, many from prestigious universities and research organizations, Yang said, according to an article posted on the Hong Kong government website.Liu said, "If Hong Kong cannot seize the opportunity and strengthen communications with the Chinese mainland in innovation and technology, it may even lose its original advantages."