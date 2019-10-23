Confidence, transparency can safeguard Chinese economy from stagnation

Farmers plant traditional Chinese medicine using agricultural machinery in fields at Dongsong Village of Sansi Township in Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, April 7, 2019. Chinese economy is transitioning from high-speed growth to high-quality development. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese economy faces significant downward pressure. The country's social investment has dropped and uncertainties weigh on the three engines driving the economy: imports, consumption and investment.Trade continues to rise despite the China-US trade friction. However, the impact on the trade landscape from the tension is inevitable. Domestic consumption has remained inadequate. Investment is in need of a boost.Analysts have suggested resorting to monetary and fiscal policy tools to address the downturn.However, such efforts only act as counter-cyclical adjustment measures over the short term instead of reversing the current course.Until last month, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation gauge had not hit 3 percent in years. The situation calls for vigilance. If the CPI continues its ascent while the economy slows down further, stagnation will be inevitable.The fundamentals of the Chinese economy show no sign of stagnation, but a deeper problem needs to be addressed. We cannot solely dwell on short-term policies. The factors that influence economic growth demand solutions. The issues with confidence in the economy and expectations for economic growth ought to be tackled.China's CPI rose by 3 percent year-on-year in September while the economy expanded by 6 percent in the third quarter, creating a dilemma for monetary policy. Slower GDP growth will require easing in monetary policy. On the other hand, a tighter monetary grip would be needed if the CPI climbs any higher. This dilemma represents a significant challenge for the People's Bank of China. Should it focus on the economic downward pressure or the rising CPI?How can people be provided with sound expectations? Consumer inflation needs to be kept in check while the economy supposedly sees signs of moving upward. This would be an ideal achievement.A market economy with Chinese characteristics is the economic path for China. One aspect of this is the private sector. Without a private sector, it cannot be called a market economy.The rules for competitive neutrality should be adopted when dealing with the private sector. Resources must be equally allocated to the state-owned and private sectors and foreign investment during policy implementation. This is the basic trait of a modern market economy. This could also provide capital hope and expectation in investment.China has taken a financial opening-up route that is different from that of most other countries. For Russia, India, South Korea and Japan, financial opening-up started with the free exchange of local currencies in the early stages. Later, they began lifting restrictions on local currencies to promote free exchange and trade settlement, so that their local currencies could become international.The yuan is still not freely traded. At least 20 percent of the journey remains. Moreover, foreign investors have to invest through channels like the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programs, or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.If China takes the same route as India and Russia, the country's $3 trillion in foreign reserves would be put to the test. Therefore, China must have a strategic vision to handle this situation.As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people have faith in their economy, free exchange of the yuan will not be a problem.Converting the yuan into the US dollar will cause pressure on the foreign exchange reserves. If entrepreneurs in large-scale companies convert their assets into dollars after foreign currency restrictions are removed, it would be troublesome. In this sense, faith is required.As long as people are confident with the economy, a preference for the yuan will be established. The value of the yuan can be stable and the currency would have appreciation potential.The country should stick to the path that has been proved right in the past 40 years. Reform and opening-up , the market economy and competitive neutrality are the true paths.China needs to build a solid foundation and create a transparent market, a sound legal system and coherent policy, while applying neutral principles.Through these methods, the Chinese economy can achieve stability and an inflation scare can be avoided.The article was compiled based on a speech by Wu Xiaoqiu, vice president of Renmin University of China, at the China Banking and Insurance International Summit Forum 2019 on October 17. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn