As Kremlin eyes Africa, Putin praises ties at major summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting outside Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 5, 2019. (Sputnik/Handout via Xinhua)

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday opened a major summit aimed at reviving Russia's influence in Africa, telling leaders from the continent he would seek to double trade in the coming years.All 54 African states were represented at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, with Putin set to meet leaders for bilateral talks throughout the day.Trade between Russia and Africa has more than doubled in the past five years to more than $20 billion, Putin said, adding that some consider this "a good figure.""I cannot agree," he said. "In Africa there are very many potential partners with good prospects and huge growth potential. Of course, this is not enough."He said Russia would be looking "double this trade, at least" within the next four to five years. Russia had written off more than $20 billion of African debt, Putin said.Moscow was a crucial player in Africa in the Soviet era, backing independence movements and training a generation of ­African leaders.But its ties with Africa declined with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, among the first to meet with Putin at the summit, praised Russia's "whole effort of strengthening its relationship with the African continent.""We as South Africa obviously appreciate the wonderful relationship that we have had over a long period," he said.The two-day event will see more than 3,000 delegates prepare deals and discuss topics from nuclear technology to mineral extraction - though on the sidelines, stands for arms companies dominate.The leaders of former Soviet client states such as Angola and Ethiopia are at the summit as well as representatives of countries where Moscow's engagement has been traditionally low, like Nigeria and Ghana.Cote d'Ivoire, which has had little interaction with Russia, has sent a delegation including its president with a view to signing a possible military cooperation agreement.