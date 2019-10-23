President to ask Gantz to form Israel government

Benny Gantz (C in suit) takes part in a campaign event in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 8, 2019, a day ahead of the electoral polls. Benny Gantz, ex-chief of the Israeli forces, burst into politics about four months ago and has since quickly emerged as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's toughest challenger in the elections on Tuesday. Photo:Xinhua

Israel's president planned to task ex-military chief Benny Gantz with forming a new government on Wednesday following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failed attempts to do so after a deadlocked September election.Gantz too is expected to face difficulties in forming a majority coalition despite expressing confidence he can reach a deal for a unity government.He will have 28 days to try, and if he too fails, President Reuven Rivlin can ask parliament to agree on a candidate for prime minister.If that too does not produce a new government, Israel could face yet another election - a third in the space of a year.It will be a landmark moment in Israeli politics since Netanyahu has been given the president's mandate to form a government after every election since 2009.His decision to inform the president on Monday that he could not form a government after the September 17 vote was by no means a sign he was ready to end his tenure as Israel's longest-serving prime minister.The 70-year-old continued to strategize over how to remain in power, reportedly planning to meet with smaller right-wing and religious parties supporting him in parliament on Wednesday.While fighting to remain in the office he has held for a total of more than 13 years, ­Netanyahu also faces the possibility of corruption charges in the weeks ahead.