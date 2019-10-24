2nd phase of Canton Fair features consumer goods, decorations, gifts

People visit the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2019. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Foreign purchasers view exhibited lights during the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2019. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Foreign purchasers communicate with an exhibitor during the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2019. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2019 shows Christmas ornaments during the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2019 shows artificial flowers during the 126th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. The fair features three phases. The second, from Oct. 23 to 27, will show consumer goods, decorations and gifts. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)