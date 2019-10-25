Govt orders swift justice on patient-doctor murder

Photo: Screenshot of Gansu Provincial Hospital website

Gansu Province government officials ordered police on Thursday to speed up investigations into the murder of a doctor allegedly committed by one of her patients.Provincial health authorities and the Gansu Provincial Hospital appeased the victim's family members and conducted psychological counseling for hospital employees.Officials urged police to solve the case as soon as possible and punish the alleged suspect in accordance with the law, which would serve as a deterrent, news website thepaper.cn reported Thursday.Related efforts are being carried out in order, the report said.On Tuesday, a hospital doctor surnamed Feng was stabbed by the alleged suspect, a man surnamed Yang, the website reported.Feng died as a result of her wounds after rescue efforts were conducted. Yang was immediately apprehended and taken into police custody.Early investigations found that Yang was a rectal cancer patient and had previously undergone surgery at the hospital where Feng worked as the attending doctor.