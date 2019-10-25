Human trafficking feared behind 39 deaths: expert

Flag is flown at half-staff on Thursday outside Thurrock Council, UK, near where the bodies of 39 Chinese nationals were found Wednesday in a refrigerated truck trailer. Photo: Sun Wei/GT

Chinese internet users expressed devastation upon hearing Thursday that police had confirmed the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated truck trailer in Essex, the UK were all Chinese nationals.The news garnered more than 610 million views and 149,000 comments as of press time on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.Net users expressed condolences for the victims and called for a comprehensive investigation. Many wondered where the victims were from and why they were on the truck.The Chinese Embassy in London said that it was in close contact with the British police to seek clarification and confirmation of the case in Essex. The embassy said in an earlier statement on Thursday that it had read "with heavy heart" reports.A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an online statement that it was in the process of verifying the reports. As of press time, the ministry said nothing more could be released.The bodies were found Wednesday in the back of a refrigerated truck trailer in an industrial estate near London, ITV News reported Thursday.Essex Police confirmed 31 of the victims were men, eight women and all were adults. Earlier reports incorrectly stated one of the victims was a teenager.The Essex Police said in a statement Thursday that they were working on piecing together the case, which was "the largest murder investigation in our force's history."The statement said they were undertaking extensive and thorough inquiries, meaning they "might not have all the answers straight away."The UK National Crime Agency told the Global Times on Thursday that they were working with partners, including Essex Police and Immigration Enforcement to provide specialist support to urgently identify and take action against any organised crime groups deaths."

British police work on Thursday alongside the refrigerated truck trailer in which the bodies were found of 39 Chinese nationals Wednesday at Waterglade Industrial Park, Essex. Photo: Sun Wei/GT

Smuggling atrocities