DPRK sends notice to discuss removal of facilities in Mount Kumgang: S.Korea
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/25 13:45:32
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) sent a notice to South Korea offering to discuss the removal of facilities in the DPRK's scenic resort of Mount Kumgang, South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Friday.
Kim made the remarks during a meeting with the chief of the National Assembly committee for foreign affairs and unification, according to Yonhap news agency.
With the notice delivered to the unification ministry, the DPRK proposed discussing the removal issue through the exchange of letters.
The notice delivery came after the DPRK's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Wednesday that top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un said he would welcome the South Korean compatriots at any time if they want to come to Mount Kumgang.
Kim ordered the removal of South Korean-built "shabby" facilities in Mount Kumgang in an agreement with the relevant unit of the South Korean side.
The tour by South Koreans to Mount Kumgang has been halted since a South Korean female tourist was shot dead in 2008 by a DPRK soldier after allegedly venturing into off-limit areas.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday that tour by South Koreans to the Mount Kumgang resort was not basically subject to the UN Security Council sanctions.
Kang said individuals' tour to the mountain resort was a matter of whether the unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs would grant it or not.