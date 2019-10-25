Chinese search and rescue teams pass UN assessments





Members of China Search and Rescue Team rescue a "trapped person" during an earthquake search and rescue training at a training base in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2019. China Search and Rescue Team and China International Search and Rescue Team successfully passed UN assessments respectively on Wednesday, making China the first Asian country owning two heavy Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams certified by the United Nations. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of China International Search and Rescue Team try to open a rescue passage at a simulated earthquake scene in the China National Training Base for Urban Search and Rescue in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2019. China Search and Rescue Team and China International Search and Rescue Team successfully passed UN assessments respectively on Wednesday, making China the first Asian country owning two heavy Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams certified by the United Nations. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A member of the China International Search and Rescue Team searches for "survivors" with a rescue dog at a simulated earthquake scene in the China National Training Base for Urban Search and Rescue in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the China International Search and Rescue Team transfer a "survivor" to the ground with a transfer system at a simulated earthquake scene in the China National Training Base for Urban Search and Rescue in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A member of China Search and Rescue Team set up a tent during an earthquake search and rescue training at a training base in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the China International Search and Rescue Team rescue a "trapped person" at a simulated earthquake scene in the China National Training Base for Urban Search and Rescue in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A member of China Search and Rescue Team makes a mark during an earthquake search and rescue training at a training base in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2019.

